Nashik Police Run & Walk

The Nashik City Police Commissionarate was formed on November 19, 1990, with K K Kashyap as its first Police Commissioner. Many Commisssioners graced the post with their service to Nashik city. Present Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknaware remembered the glory of the Commissionerate over the last 32 years and organised a Run and Walk event on Saturday morning. Divisional revenue commissioner Radhakrishna Game flagged off the run as officers and police personel of city police participated. DCPs Kirankumar Chavan, Chandrakant Khandvi, Poornima Chaugule, Prashant Bachchav, ACPs Deepali Khanna, Dr Siddheshwar Dhumal also participated.