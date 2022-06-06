Nashik Ploggers gather 77 bags of plastic waste

NASHIK: Nashik Ploggers uniquely celebrated World Environment Day. A competition was organised by the volunteers of Nashik Ploggers under the name of Plogathon i.e., cleaning by jogging. The volunteers participating in the competition were divided into five groups. All five groups gathered 77 large bags of plastic waste. Volunteers from the winning group got seed trays, coco peat and seeds of the Indian variety.

After the competition, the newly added volunteers spoke about their experience. Hirvankur Foundation’s Shri Shahaji informed about the child parenting scheme being implemented in the city through his organisation. He also explained the idea behind giving seed trays, coco peat and seeds of Indian varieties to the winners. Rajesh Pandit of Namami Goda Sanstha informed about Rainwater Harvesting. He also informed about the ongoing work for Bramhagiri and Godavari revival. Chandra Kishore Patil, also known as the Whistleman of Nashik, shared his experiences and guided the volunteers on how a whistle can stop garbage throwers in the city.

The cleaning staff of Watergrace organisation and solid waste department were felicitated with plants and roses of Indian species, and the organisers expressed their gratitude for the service rendered by these workers. Speaking at the occasion, Tejas Talware of Nashik Ploggers emphasized the need to alter habits for the city’s cleanliness without blaming the government and administration on social media. He also said that the younger generation should work with the administration and other organisations to keep the Nashik city clean.