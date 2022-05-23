Nashik players win three gold medals

NASHIK: The players of Nashik city have made Nashikites proud by winning three gold medals at the state level rowing championship organised by the Maharashtra Rowing Association at Army Rowing Node, Pune, from May 19 to 22.

On the third day of the championship, the players of Dattu Bhokanal Sports Institute, Nashik, won gold medals in the 500m single and double scull events.

While praising these participants, Arjun Award winner Dattu Bhokanal, Director, Dattu Bhokanal Sports Institute, said in just three months of training, Krishna Ravindra Shelke (single scull), Dhananjay Subhash Nikam (double scull), and Pankaj Vishram Wadha (double scull), won gold medals in respective events. They have now been selected for the Challenger National Championship scheduled in Jammu and Kashmir.