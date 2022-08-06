Nashik players shine in national jump rope event

The 18th Sub Junior and 19th Senior National Jump rope Championships were organised at Hospet, Karnataka. In this competition organised by Karnataka State Jump Rope Association from 31st July to 2nd August, 750 athletes from 16 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Kerala, Manipur, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Chandigarh participated in this tournament.

There were two such groups. 30 Second Speed, 3 Minute Endurance, Double Under, Triple Under, Freestyle, 30 Second Speed Relay, Double Under Leg Relay, Double Dutch Speed Relay, Single Rope Team Freestyle, Double Dutch Single Freestyle, Single Rope Leg Freestyle, There were 13 different events including wheel freestyle and a long rope.

The players representing Maharashtra sub-junior team who participated in this tournament showed good performance in various disciplines and won the overall runner-up position of this group. During this competition, an event was organised for the sport of jump rope. Tanmay Karnik, Rohan Deshmukh, Naman Gangwal and Rajul Lunkad from Nashik were involved in this initiative.

Athletes took part in the double dutch world record. The officials of Nashik District Jump Rope Association and All India Maratha Federation State Sports Committee President Ashok Dudhare were honoured by Nashik District President Ashok Kadam, Nashik

Final Result :- Sub Junior Group

Karnataka - 1st Rank (43 Marks)

Maharashtra - 2nd position (38 points)

Haryana - Third Rank - (29 points)

Senior group