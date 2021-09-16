Nashik pattern of administrative services soon across state

NASHIK: The tried and tested Nashik pattern of administrative services has set a benchmark and its scope will soon be widened across the state, said District Collector Suraj Mandhare. He had voluntarily notified 81 more services in the district on January 26, 2020 to ensure effective implementation of the Service Guarantee Act and to reach it to the grass root level.

This initiative has been taken up by the state government considering to make 81 services notified by District Collector Mandhare statewide. Feedback has been invited from all the Divisional Commissioners in this regard. Chief Commissioner of Maharashtra State Public Service Rights Commission Swadhin Kshatriya has appreciated this initiative.

“Now the government has taken notice of this initiative and in order to make this service statewide, the revenue department has instructed all the divisional commissioners to give feedback on this service within ten days,” said Raviraj Phalle, joint secretary to the government.

Due to this service implemented in Nashik, services are being provided within the prescribed time and the response from the people is also positive, said Phalle adding that therefore, Nashik pattern is likely to be implemented across the state soon.

With a view to make the administration transparent and speedy, the Government of Maharashtra notified the Right to Service Act on 21st August 2015. Among them, 20 services of the revenue department have been included in the pro-people law and these services are currently being provided through online system across the state.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare notified 81 new services in Nashik in addition to existing 20 services and expanded the scope of public services. Importantly, Nashik District Collector is the first and only office in the state to guarantee 101 services. Under the Right to Service Guarantee Act, as per the instructions of the government, about one and a half lakh services have been provided to the citizens by the district administration including 20 state and 100 city sponsored services.