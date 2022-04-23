Nashik-Ojhar city bus service launched

NASHIK: Citilinc bus service from Jatra Nashik to Kendriya Vidyalaya Ojhar has been started for the children of ex-servicemen. The Jatra Hotel area is home to a large number of Army veterans and their children attend Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ojhar. There was no transportation for their school. As the children had to travel by private school bus, Nashik Ex-Servicemen’s Association submitted a memorandum to Citilinc. General Manager Milind Bund and Deputy General Manager Dhakne. After the pursuit of ex-servicemen Ramdas Ahire Navnath Ghuge, Nanabhau Pathade and Rakesh Khairnar, this bus service has been started in the interest of the children of the ex-servicemen.