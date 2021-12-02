Nashik, now capital of sports too

NASHIK: Nashik district has given the best players to the state as well as the country. Recently, the recognition of Nashik as the capital of outdoor sports is commendable, and it has been made possible only by the players, said Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister, Nashik.

He was speaking at the inauguration of District Level Khelo India Athletics Center at Divisional Krida Sankul. Deputy Director of Sports, Sunanda Patil, District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak, Vijayendra Singh International sports guide, and student players were present in large numbers.

The Nashik district has given sports players like Bapu Nadkarni (Cricket), Kavita Raut (Athletics), Dattu Bhokanal (Rowing), Kisan Tadvi (Athletics), Mithali Gaikwad (Parasports-Archery), Maya Sonwane (Cricket), Vidit Gujarathi (Chess), Sanjeevani Jadhav, Moni.”

Following in the footsteps of Athare, now we are very proud that athletes like Prasad Ahire, Tai Bamne, Durga Deore, Poonam Sonawane, and others have underlined the name of Nashik at the international level from time to time”, said Minister Bhujbal. He further said that the Union Ministry of Sports has sanctioned a total of 36 sports centers of various sports in the state under the Khelo India Center.

The district had submitted proposals for a total of six centers namely Athletics, Judo, Fencing, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamba, and Archery. With this in view, the Athletics Center has been officially inaugurated on December 2, and the remaining five sports centers will also be approved soon.

Emerging players from the district have been selected by the district level committee and the players and coaches have been registered on the Khelo India website. The Central Government will provide Rs 10 lakhs for the first year and Rs 5 lakhs for the next three years for this center, informed the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.