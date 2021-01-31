Nashik needs better infrastructure for rapid growth: Kataria

Nashik : Shantilal Kataria, National Vice President of CREDAI said that Nashik needs infrastructure and employment opportunities for rapid growth. He termed the fastest growing city of Pune as growth engine due to its multiple positivities like its connectivity, geographical advantage, nature, educational hub, industrial growth and tourism.

He was interacting with Deshdoot at CREDAI Maharashtra Leadership Conclave, Nashik, held at hotel Courtyard by Marriott on Friday.

Kataria said that the under construction flyover in Nashik will help develop Nashik rapidly as it will easily connect with major cities like Pune and Mumbai. About Nashik’s development, he said that political will, good leadership and employment opportunities can play a pivotal role.

“Nashik needs four to five food parks with the help of central government to generate more employment opportunities. The city can be developed into Yoga city of India due to its geographical advantage, religious and spiritual significance, he said.

Speaking about the future of real estate sector in Nashik, Kataria said that development of infrastructural facilities like road, electricity, drainage system etc hold key, but most importantly pace of the work needs to be expedited as government is doing its best for this sector to grow.

“The Nashik-Pune semi high speed project will ease transportation of people in less time. As a result, this will add to the prosperity and progress of Nashik like the developed cities of Pune and Mumbai, Kataria hoped.