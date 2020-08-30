Immersion of lord Ganesh idol: Online time slot booking facility receiving good response

NMC and police are conducting various measures to ensure Ganeshotsav celebration peacefully and in simple manner.

As a part of this online time slot booking facility has been started. This facility received a good response on August 25, 26 and 27.

It will now be available for September 1. It received a good response and over 2000 citizens have booked their time slots.

To book time slot, citizens should visit website https://covidnashik.nmc.gov.in:8002/covid-19.html and select option of Ganpati Visarjan Booking and view list of artificial ponds or idol collection centres in their areas.

The process will be completed after booking of time slot for nearest spot for immersion of idol. Citizens in higher numbers book online time slot and coordinate NMC, urged NMC.

NMC has collected a total of 2521 Lord Ganesh idols from six divisions of the city in last eight days.

A total of 2,485 kg ammonium bicarbonate has been distributed to a total of 1,066 citizens. The powder is being used to dissolve idols after their immersion in artificial ponds to prevent pollution.

Highest 838 idols have been collected from Panchavati division, 419 from Nashik Road division, 155 from Nashik west division and 157 idols have been collected from Nashik east division.