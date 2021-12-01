Nashik-Mumbai Local service in New Year?

NASHIK: The Central Railway has started preparations for the Nashik-Mumbai Memu testing. The testing will be done ahead of starting the local train service between Nashik-Mumbai. The Main Electrical Multipurpose Unit or Memu local will be tested between Nashik and Kalyan in December. If the test is successful, Memu Local is expected to launch next year, informed MP Hemant Godse.

Currently, the commuters from Nashik have to rely on the mail express train and intercity express trains like Rajyarani, Panchavati, and Godavari Express for Nashik-Mumbai journey. The service will be a booster for the economic growth of the Nashik regions as well as a blessing for daily commuters. If the local train service is started soon, it will also benefit farmers, women, students, employees, servants, and traders.

The need for local railway service was also raised during the last Lok Sabha. But now Memu Local has been approved, and a trial is going to be held for this. Nashik MP Hemant Godse has made special efforts for the local train service. Funding for the trial is available with the Railways and the trial will be held next month, railway sources said.

If Nashik-Kalyan Memu Local is started, the development of Nashik will get a boost. By increasing the connectivity of Nashik, there will be an opportunity to work in the fields of industry, business, agriculture, health. Also, the servants' problems will get solved, and women will also get an opportunity to travel comfortably. Therefore, the railways are now demanding that this trial be done on a fast track. If this trial is successful, Nashik-Kalyan Memu Local will start in the new year.