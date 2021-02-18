Nashik lad climbs Lingana fort summit

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik lad Sagar Bodke from Garudzep Pratishthan has successfully climbed Lingana fort summit, giving a pleasant surprise to everyone. Sagar, a visually impaired, had set a world record by climbing Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra, 21 times in 2019. </p>.<p>In the year 2020, he had once again set a new record by climbing Wazir peak. After this, he has recently set a new record by making the remote Lingana achievable. Dr. Dattatray Rokade on behalf of ‘Sakha Sahyadri’ Sanstha and Jackie Salunkhe of Point Break Adventure Nashik provided technical support to him in this campaign.</p><p> Lingana fort was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1648. This fort of Raigad is situated near the village of Pane, 45 miles northeast of Mahad, to guard the ghats. The cave on the top of it is shaped like a Shivling and is between Torna and Raigad. The cave can be reached by a difficult path in half an hour from the base. Sagar was accompanied by a total of 16 climbers and 3 technical volunteers. He left Thane at 9 pm and reached Morna village at the foot of Lingana at 4 am. </p><p>They reached Lingana base camp at 9.30 am. Then, the team started climbing by matching climbing equipment and fixing the rope. At 11:51, Sagar Bodke was at the top of Lingana. Dr. Rokade told Sagar about the surrounding area. He was talking about Ryaling plateau, Raigad, Torna, Rajgad in the distance, the valley of the river Kaal. “Thanks to the support of the team, we overcame many difficulties and safely reached the base of Lingana at 7 pm.”, Sagar said. Dr. Sandeep Bhanose, President of Garudzep Pratishthan welcomed and felicitated Sagar.</p>