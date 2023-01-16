Nashik ITI to be upgraded into model ITI

Nashik

Nashik ITI (Industrial Training Institute) is being upgraded as Model ITI which will be evolved as an institution showcasing the best practices, efficient and high quality training delivery and sustainable and effective industry relationship.

Hence Nashik ITI has started the process of becoming the first model ITI in the state. Digambar Dalvi, director of the state’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training appealed to the principal inspectors to follow this up and strive to enhance their quality. At Nashik ITI, the process of setting up a model ITI has been speeded up, under which trimix system flooring has been started in various workshops.

Director Dalvi inspected these works yesterday. After that, through Rural Development Trust and Snyder Udyog, a laboratory for training in home wiring has been set up at ITI, through which students will be given training in-home wiring. Dalvi inaugurated this experimental school.

On behalf of the trust, Vijay Hake assured to provide direct dealership of electric industries to the students who successfully complete this training.