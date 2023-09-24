NASHIK is emerging Technological Hub

Devendra Lilke

Nashik

The emergence of several startups has been witnessed from the smaller cities across India. Nasscom, a premier trade body of the Tech industry, has recently listed 26 emerging technological hubs in India. Amongst them, two are from Maharashtra, Nagpur and Nashik. Nasscom has also called these hubs as 'representing the next wave of technology hubs'. There are more than 250 technology and BPM-related business setups in Nashik city. City has a whooping workforce in the technology industry. Nashik is one of the fast growing cities in hiring large scale junior level employees.

The Nasscom report has some important observations regarding the future development of the IT sector in the country. The foreign companies are searching for talents at the local level. Nashik can be a good option for this. They will help in bringing the latest technology to the city. It will help in increasing employment opportunities and boost development.

For the last few years, it is seen that students in large numbers are prefering the IT as their career option. Companies from various sectors are building their own digital infrastructure. From that point of view, Nashik is among those cities which are emerging as technological hub.

Madhuri Patil, HoD of IT department, RSM Polytechnic college said, "It is true that many small scale industries are emerging in Nashik city. Students are getting good opportunities in Nashik city as well as in the metropolitan cities. There is availability of a skilled workforce. Gradually, Nashik is witnessing the development of IT sector."

Abhishek Nikam, co-founder of JMN infotech said, "Nashik is advancing in several sectors. Nashik city is making a progress in the technological sector. There is enormous potential available in the city which is required for industrial growth."