Nashik-Indore air service from Sept 1

NASHIK: Nashik-Indore flight via Ahmedabad will be launched by TruJet company from September 1. Passengers who leave Nashik at 6.50 pm can reach Indore at 9.40 pm. With the start of air service to Indore, it will now be possible to reach Indore in just three hours. The flight will take off from Ahmedabad at 5.05 pm and reach Nashik airport at 6.20 pm. It will leave Nashik at 6.50 pm for Ahmedabad and land at Ahmedabad Airport at 8.05 pm.

The fight will leave Ahmedabad at 8.30 pm and land at Indore airport at 9.40 pm. It will leave Indore at 10.05 pm and land at Ahmedabad at 11.15 pm. The booking for the service has been started. The minimum fare for Nashik-Ahmedabad will be Rs 2400, while the minimum fare for Nashik-Indore will be Rs 3400.