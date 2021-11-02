Nashik inches towards Defence Hub

NASHIK: With an approval by the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), Ministry of Defence Govt of India to Nashik Engineering Cluster (NEC) as an approved laboratory for its Electrical & Environmental Testing, Chemical Testing, and Mechanical Testing facilities, with this Nashik has taken a step towards becoming a hub of defence production through Nashik Engineering Cluster.

Atamnirbhar Bharat & Make in India are the two mantras for growth of India, and this is especially true for Defence and Aerospace Sector. Mr. Vikram Sarda, Chairman, Nashik Engineering Cluster explained that “One of the major constraints in the entire process of product development of complex products for defence and aerospace sector of India has been the testing and validation of these products”, Nashik Engineering Cluster an organisation for the Industry, by the industry leveraged its technical strengths to bridge this critical gap and has worked towards upgrading its Testing infrastructure to meet the exacting requirements of defence and aerospace sector.

Mr. Sarda proudly declared that Nashik Engineering Cluster has been approved by Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), Ministry of Defence Govt of India. Explaining the journey Mr. SK Mathur CEO, Nashik Engineering Cluster informed that NEC has been one of the very few third-party Testing Laboratories in India and probably the only one in western India, approved by DGAQA. The approval is for three years till 31st Oct 2024.

"It's another feather in cap of Nashik Engineering Cluster and would be a great support to industries and startups working in Defence and Aerospace sector to get their products tested and validated at DGAQA approved laboratory of Nashik Engineering Cluster. This is our first step in defence segment for initiating industrial growth in Nashik region in Defence and Aerospace sector and probably a humble step towards making Nashik a Defence Industrial Hub." he said.

