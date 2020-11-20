Nashik in top eight for a pop-up cycle track

<p><strong>Nashik: </strong>Eight cities across the country have submitted their bids for the India Cycle for Change Challenge’s pop-up cycle track plan. Among those eight cities, Nashik city has also submitted the plan of Trimbak Naka to Papaya Nursery (on both lanes) and its surrounding area.</p>.<p>Through Nashik Smart City, Nashik city has participated in the central government’s India Cycle for Change Challenge. In the final stage of the competition, 11 cities will be selected and those cities will get Rs. 1 crore for building infrastructure for cycling. </p><p>Meanwhile, various activities are being carried out at various levels under Nashik Smart City since the inception of this competition. In it, a pop-up cycle track from Trimbak Naka to Papaya Nursery has been proposed. Handle Bar survey was conducted on this pop-up cycle track. A cyclothon was held on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. </p><p>Webinars and meetings were also held with various organisations including cycle associations, NGOs as well as NIMA, AIMA and CREDAI. The participating cities want to set up a ‘pop-up cycle track’.</p><p>With this in view, Nashik Smart City has submitted a plan to set up a ‘Pop-up cycle track’ on both sides of the road from Trimbak Naka to Papaya Nursery. Besides, Nashik Smart City, Nashik Cyclists Foundation, Cycling Federation, E-3 Cycling Association, NIMA, AIMA, Chamber of Commerce, CREDAI, Engineers Association, Nashik First, colleges and their representatives are all cooperating in this endeavour.</p>.<p><strong>Criteria</strong> </p><ul><li><p>Pop-up at the lowest cost is to build a temporary cycle track. This will help in setting up a network of cycle tracks.</p></li><li><p> Creating a vehicle-free route means that vehicles will have no entry on a route. Only bicycle use should be allowed. </p></li><li><p>Creating a pilot cycle track. E.g. Bicycle track built on Smart Road. </p></li><li><p>Implement community-led bicycle awareness and bicycle rental scheme. To get the help of NGO for this.</p></li><li><p> Reaching out to citizens using various events and various mediums and motivating them for cycling. Thus transforming this temporary change into a permanent one through Smart City. </p></li><li><p>The Institute of Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) will provide guidance and assistance in this India Cycles for Change Challenge initiative. </p></li><li><p>Guidance will also be provided from time to time by national and international experts.</p></li></ul>