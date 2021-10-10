Nashik hosts UPSC pre

NASHIK: Competitive examinations have been resumed since the outbreak of corona has decreased, and pre-examination will be conducted in Nashik for the first time by the Union Public Service Commission. With the recent approval for Nashik of the examination center by the UPSC, proper facilities and readiness for the first-ever examination were seen on Saturday by the district collector. A meeting in this regard was held.

At the planned examination center along with the district administration, there was a rush of examination planning since morning. Today, on October 10, the examination was held at 10 centers in Nashik. As the examination is being held in the city for the first time, the candidates not only from Nashik but also from North Maharashtra have got relief.

The pre-examination of the Civil Service Examination for various posts in the Government of India was scheduled for June 27, 2021. However, due to corona, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 10.

Accordingly, pre-examination was held today, and 3,455 candidates appeared from Nashik. A total of 350 staff members were deployed for the examination to be held at ten centers. Candidates abided by the Corona Prevention Rules during the examination.

Paper-1: 9.30 a.m to 11.30 a.m

Paper-2: 2.30 p.m to 4.30 p.m