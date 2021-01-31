Nashik has phenomenal growth potential: Irani

Nashik : Boman Irani, Chairman and MD of Rustomjee Group touched upon various subjects including Government policy, RERA Act, stamp duty, brand value, convenience and connectivity that can add to the glory of Nashik and future challenges that can be overcome through two pivotal traits namely, commitment and consistency. Irani was interacting with Deshdoot at CREDAI Maharashtra Leadership Conclave, Nashik, held at hotel Courtyard by Marriott on Friday.

Stating that Nashik can become a growth engine with enormous opportunities, Irani lauded growing connectivity of Nashik with metropolitan region of Mumbai. He said,”Nashik has phenomenal growth opportunities due to connectivity especially to Mumbai which is a strong phenomenon for Nashik.”

Emphasising on the essentiality of traits required for achieving success in any field, he underlined commitment and consistency as the two fundamental traits to be successful in our endeavour. Irani cited example of Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson who had smashed his own world record with a run of 9.79 seconds in 100m final.

It took 20-22 long years of hard work for him to reach at this stage, he explained and further said that the brand value of his ‘Rustomjee Group’ could be strengthened because of training imparted to his people and treating them as their brand. “We trust our people most. This is the success of our organisation,” Irani said.

He commended MahaRERA Act, positive impact created by the cut in stamp duty and the important role of CREDAI to reach out to clients.

“Role of Government policy is most important in the success of any institution. The state government has slashed stamp duty and as a result, it is collecting more revenue since October 1st last year. The realty sector can be flourished if the government supports other connected 256 businesses and thus Housing for All can become a reality by 2022,” he expressed.

“To be successful, commitment and process should be followed in life and ‘convenience’ should be built for our people,” Irani added.