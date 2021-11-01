Nashik-Hajj direct flight soon to be reality

There has been a demand from Muslim devotees from North Maharashtra, including Nashik, for including Ojhar Airport in the list of Hajj terminals. MP Hemant Godse’s efforts finally bore fruit. As a result, The Muslim brothers have expressed happiness as the devotees will have a direct flight for Hajj pilgrimage from Nashik.

Since the recommendation in this regard has to be made to the Centre by the state government. Through MP Godse’s efforts, the recommendation was sent to the Centre by the State Ministry of Minorities. The local administration had also sent a report to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation that Ojhar Airport is equipped with all the facilities to operate Hajj flights from Nashik. It is now clear that flights for Hajj will take off from Nashik soon.

Every year, about 12 to 15 thousand Muslims from North Maharashtra go for Hajj. For this, devotees have to go to Mumbai three to four times to complete the paperwork. And after completing all the formalities, the devotees have to leave Mumbai Airport for Hajj. As it was a waste of money and time, MP Godse had met state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik and secretary Jayashree Mukherjee.