Nashik girl to lead u-18 Indian team

NASHIK: A city-based girl has been selected in the Indian rugby team for the Asian Championship to be held on Sept 18 and 19 in Uzbekistan. Akanksha Katkade, a player from Nashik District Rugby Association and Nutan Vidya Mandir Deolali Camp School, will lead the Indian under-18 rugby team in the Championship.

On behalf of the Indian Rugby Association, a selection camp and selection test of 54 players from different states was held in Bhubaneswar, Orissa from Aug 13 to Sept 3, 2021, to select the Indian squad. Accordingly, Akanksha was selected from state and participated in the selection of Indian Rugby Association.