Nashik girl Smit Toshniwal wins silver medal

NASHIK: Nashik girl Smit Toshniwal has won Silver medal in the YONEX International Badminton Championships held at Slovenia. The Yonex Slovenia International Badminton Championships wsd held in Slovenia from May 18 to 21. There were five groups of men’s singles, doubles, women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

City girl Smit Toshniwal, who represented India in the women’s singles event, won a silver medal in the event. Sixth seed Smit who finished sixth in the women’s singles event, started her winning streak by defeating Indonesia’s Tarya Farahlah 21-09, 21-19 in straight sets in the first round.

In the semi-finals, Smit defeated Ukraine’s Orina Maruskyk 22-24, 21-10, 21-19 to advance to the semifinals. Smit lost the first set 24-22. But then she played hard and won the second set 21-10 to tie the game at 1-1. Then in the third decisive set, Smit won the set 21-19 and secured her place in the semifinals. In the semi-finals that followed, Smit maintained her winning streak by beating Indonesia’s Mutiyara Ayu Puspitrasari 21-17 21-07 to advance to the final.

Smit’s final clash was against eighth-ranked China Taipei’s Lin Hsing-Tee. In this final match too, Smit played well and got off to a good start with a two-point lead of 8-6 in the first set. But then Lean Hassing-Tee played hard and broke the lead, taking a six-point lead of 18-12, winning the set 21-15 and gaining a crucial 1-0 lead. Then in the second set, Smit made some good efforts. But she also lost this set 21-14.

But in this prestigious international tournament, Smit won a silver medal by playing beautifully and expressed confidence that he would give India a gold medal in the future.

Shortly afterwards, Smit will represent India in an international tournament to be held in Austria from May 26 to 29, 2022.

Smit had earlier reached the semi-finals of the Saeed Modi International Championship in January 2022 and the Bangladesh International Challenge in Bangladesh in 2021. In the Khelo India competition held in the year 2020 and in the All India competition of the senior group, Smit had made it to the semi-finals by performing well.

She also won gold, silver and bronze in 12 national competitions of various groups. Smith has secured his place in the national competition by practicing in Nashik for many years. She has been practicing regularly at Chetan Anand’s Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for the last two years.