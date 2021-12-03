Nashik girl Rajshree wins two Gold, one Silver

Nashik: Continuing her golden form into the 10m Air Rifle Sr Mixed team event, presently in Delhi, Nashik girl Rajshree Sancheti has bagged 3 medals -- 2 Gold & a Silver -- in the 64th National Shooting Championship held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. She was awarded medals by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra and Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Schindia.
Under the guidance of former Olympics finalist and Arjun Awardee Suma Shirur, Rajshree of Lakshya Shooting Club had partnered with the more experienced Paarth Makhija.
In the run up, Gujarat’s Olympian Elavenil Valerivan and Keval Prajapati couldn’t catch up with the rampaging Delhi team and bagged the Silver whereas MPSA’s Harshit Binjwa and Shreya Agarwal clinched the Bronze in a nail-biting match up with West Bengal’s Suhani Rane and Sirinjoy Dutta.