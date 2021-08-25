Nashik gets Special DIG of Police

NASHIK: B G Shekhar has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nashik. Earlier, Nashik Range was included in the rank of Inspector General. Now he has been promoted to the post of Deputy Inspector General. Besides this, Maharashtra Police Academy Director Ashwati Dorje has been transferred and Rajesh Kumar Mor will be the new Director.

An order issued by the Home Department has transferred 23 Indian Police Service officers in the state. In this, the post of Special Inspector General of Police of Nashik jurisdiction has been demoted and the post of Special Deputy Inspector General of Police has been created.

In the meantime, Ashwati Dorje, Director, MPA, has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur city. BG Shekhar has been appointed to the post of Special Inspector General of Police following the retirement of Pratap Dighavkar. BG Shekhar was working as Additional Commissioner of Police in Navi Mumbai Crime Branch.