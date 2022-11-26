Nashik gets Rs 15 crore for CCTV cover

In an important meeting held in the Mantralaya four days ago, Godse raised the issue of the provision of funds for the installation of CCTVs to the Chief Minister. Seeing that the crime rate of the city can definitely be reduced and traffic violations can be curbed, the Chief Minister approved a fund of Rs.15 Crore. From this fund, CCTV will be installed on major routes and intersections of the city and some development works will also be done through the allocated fund.