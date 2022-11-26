Nashik gets Rs 15 crore for CCTV cover

Nashik
Electronic surveillance has given traditional policing a boost. As police personnel are being stretched to the limits with their increasing workload comprising patrol beats, special duties and vehicle checks, their dependence on technology has become inevitable. This time, specifically, the CCTV cameras.
In order to curb crime in the city and bring most parts of the city under third-eye surveillance, MP Hemant Godse has been trying to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the city to help prevent criminal activities. Finally, MP Godse’s efforts bore fruit. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved a fund of Rs. 15 Crore for the installation of CCTV cameras and development works.
In the city, there has been a considerable increase in the number of criminal activities including burglary, chain snatching, vandalism of vehicles by miscreants, hooliganism by drunkards, rash driving, violation of traffic rules etc. Even though the police administration is performing its duty honestly, due to the rapid expansion of the city, it is becoming difficult to check crime on the strength of insufficient manpower.
The demand for CCTVs was constantly being made to MP Godse by various organisations and Nashikites. Taking serious notice of the security demands from the citizens, MP Godse started a follow-up with Chief Minister Shinde to get funds approved for installing CCTVs across the city.
In an important meeting held in the Mantralaya four days ago, Godse raised the issue of the provision of funds for the installation of CCTVs to the Chief Minister. Seeing that the crime rate of the city can definitely be reduced and traffic violations can be curbed, the Chief Minister approved a fund of Rs.15 Crore. From this fund, CCTV will be installed on major routes and intersections of the city and some development works will also be done through the allocated fund.
“Due to the installation, the workload of the police administration will be reduced to some extent and the security of the city will be strengthened,” said MP Godse.