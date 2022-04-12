Nashik East leads in recovery of house cess

NASHIK: Ramesh Pawar, who has recently taken over as the Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation, had ordered to pay maximum attention to the recovery of house cess and water cess. According to this, Nashik Municipal Corporation has set a target of Rs 137 crore for house cess recovery, while the NMC administration has recovered Rs 149 crore. Nashik East Division took the lead with a recovery of Rs 27. 55 crore.

As the citizens of the city have huge arrears of house cess, the employees of this department had started efforts for recovery. After East Division, Nashik West recovered Rs 27.55 crore, Satpur Rs 16.82 crore, Panchavati Rs 23.94 cr, New Nashik Rs 28.93 cr, Nashik Road Rs 24.87 cr. With this total house cess of Rs 149 crore 37 lakh 50 thousand has been recovered.

While recovering from the corona, at the end of March, the Municipal Corporation collected Rs 149 crore by way of house cess and Rs 65 crore from the water cess. It is noteworthy that NMC is short of manpower and has to carry out this work on only 96 employees.

New Nashik tops in water cess recovery

The new Nashik division of NMC has taken the lead in the recovery of water bills by recovering Rs 16.07 crore. After that Nashik Road Rs 13.49 crore, Panchavati Rs 10.42 crore, Nashik West Rs 7.55 crore, Satpur Rs 6.92 crore and East Rs 10.39 crore. Thus a total of Rs 64.87 crore has been recovered in six divisions.