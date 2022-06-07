Nashik division tops in state, bags 23 awards

NASHIK: Various measures are being taken by the state government to prevent the ill effects of climate change. As a part of this, ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 2.0’ is being implemented in the local bodies of the state to create a prosperous environment. Nashik division has bagged 23 awards in this initiative and as Nashik division has performed best in this competition, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game and his team have been honoured by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and DY CM Ait Pawar on Environment Day.

Nashik division has made Majhi Vasudhara Abhiyan 2.0 a success. Out of 82 awards in this competition, Nashik division has received a total of 23 awards. In this, Nashik division has been honoured for showing best performance in the state.

The ceremony was organised at Tata Theater (NCPA), Mumbai to honour the best performing local bodies under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan. CM Uddhav Thackeray, Dy. Ajit Pawar, Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Minister Aditya Thackeray honoured the best performing local bodies, divisional and district level officials.

Nashik district wins six awards

The then District Collector of Nashik Suraj Mandhare has been honoured for his outstanding performance in the Majhi Vasudhara competition. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod was also honoured for the excellent implementation of the campaign.

Also, Pimpalgaon Baswant gram panchayat in Niphad taluka has been honored with the state level first prize and Chandori gram panchayat has been ranked with the third prize. Shirsate gram panchayat in Igatpuri taluka was honoured with state level and divisional level award for Prithvi (Earth) component.