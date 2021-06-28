Nashik division leads other divisions

NASHIK: In the Nashik division, 64.52 per cent of work has been completed under the Maha Awas Yojana (rural). Out of a target to build 4,31,696 houses in the division, 2,78, 544 houses have been built With this, the Nashik division has taken the lead in the implementation of Maha Awas Yojana as compared to other divisions. A divisional review meeting was held on Friday which was chaired by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

A divisional review meeting was held online at the divisional commissionerate. In the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Game reviewed the implementation of the Yojana. It was informed that the Yojana was implemented in the state from November 20th, 2020 to February 28th, 2021. This Yojana was also extended till June. The administration succeeded in completing 56,768 houses in the Nashik division of Maha Awas Abhiyan Grameen Yojana in the meeting.

According to a report of the Yojana at the divisional commissionerate level, it has been shown that 103.42 per cent of the target has been achieved in the division. In actual, 64.52 per cent of the target was achieved in 2016-17 to 2020-21. It was found that there has been a discrepancy in the figures of the districts.

63,410 houses have been built in Nashik district, while 45,300 houses have been built in Dhule district and 77,244 houses in Nandurbar district. 44,172 houses have been built in Jalgaon district, whereas, 48,418 houses have been built in Ahmednagar district. The meeting was attended by deputy divisional commissioner Arvind More, assistant divisional commissioner Pratibha Sangamnere, Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishads in Nashik division and other officials.