Nashik district top performer

NASHIK: Under ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, a competition was held for local self-governing bodies based on the five principles related to nature. The performance of the district is the best in this competition. On this occasion, the then District Collector Suraj Mandhare will be honoured in the program of Environment Day, today.

As per Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’s letter to the then District Collector Suraj Mandhare, the honouring ceremony of the competition to be held under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan is on Sunday 5th June 2022 at 10.30 am at Tata Theater, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai. The ceremony will be broadcasted live through the Facebook page majhivasundhara and through a Google link http://bit.do/ncpatheartre have been made available.

The Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan has organised a ceremony to honour the best work done for the conservation, protection and preservation of the environment based on the five principles related to nature such as land, water, air, fire and sky.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, Environment and Climate Change Minister Aditya Thackeray and Minister of State for Environment and Climate Change Sanjay Bansode and others will be present on the occasion.

1K bamboo saplings to be planted

The Aapla Paryavaran NGO is all set to celebrate the 8th Van Mahotsav at Nashik Deorai. At this time, like every year, the environmentalists are calling Nashikites to be present. This year on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June 2022, the NGO has planned to plant 1000 saplings of variety of bamboo species.

The Divisional Forest Officer and Coordinator of Maharashtra Bamboo Vikas Mandal, Bhaskar Pawar and Bamboo Expert Ajit Takke will guide Nashikites about bamboo, their uses and different species. The Nashik West Forest Department and Aapla Paryavaran will celebrate the Environment Day with plantation drive from morning 9 to afternoon 4, at Nashik Devrai.

Bamboo has a special significance in nature. Bamboo is a useful plant species for human consumption. Bamboo is of paramount importance due to the variety of uses of different species of bamboo and its economic importance. Bamboo is a type of grass and its grows fast. It can be used as food, fodder, shelter, medicines, musical instruments, paper, furniture, boards, baskets, agricultural implements, mats, and many other necessities of life can be met using bamboo.