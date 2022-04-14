NASHIK: Nashik Zilla Tennis Volleyball Association and Yashwant Vyayam Shala have jointly organised Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Championship on April 15 and 16, 2022. Apart from the district-level championship, the duo has also organised a selection test for boys and girls for the mini group and sub-junior group during the same period. For entering the mini group, the player must be born on or after January 1, 2008, and for the sub-junior group, the player must be born on or after January 1, 2006.

Based on their performance in this district-level championship, the potential players will be selected for the Nashik district team. The training camp of these selected players will be held from April 18 onwards, and a final team will be created based on the training camp.

These selected team players will represent Nashik district in the 23rd Maharashtra State Tennis Volleyball Championship scheduled in Kolhapur in the last week of April. The national-level competition of Tennis Volleyball has been scheduled in Nashik from May 6 to 8, 2022.

Various associations are organising Tennis Volleyball state and national competitions for the past 23 years. Even school-level competitions are being organised since 2010. Sports Ministry of India officially declared Tennis Volleyball as an official sport in July 2021. Nashik Zilla Tennis Volleyball Association has appealed to the maximum number of players from various organisations and schools in the Nashik district to participate in this game. Interested players can contact the association for further details.