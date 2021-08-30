Nashik district maintains lead

NASHIK: The state government has launched a vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of the corona virus. A total of 62,73,760 doses were received for Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts of Nashik division. Of these a total of 59,81,803 citizens have been vaccinated, Deputy Director of Health Dr PD Gandal said in a government press release.

Nashik district: 20,35,729 citizens vaccinated

Nashik district has received a total of 22,03,460 doses out of which a total of 20,35,729 people have been vaccinated till date. The first dose was given to 70,051 employees working as health care workers and the second dose was given to 41,637 employees. Also, the first dose was given to 1,28,189 employees working as front line workers, while the second dose was administered to 57,036 employees. The first dose was given to 4,61,231 citizens between the age group of 18 and 44, while the second dose was given to 73,841 people. The first dose was given to 8,44,315 citizens above 45 and to 3,59,429 citizens as the second dose.

Ahmednagar: Jab to 14,93,883 citizens

Ahmednagar district received a total of 15,55,730 doses. To date, a total of 14,93,883 people have been vaccinated. The first dose was given to 3,12,406 citizens between the ages of 18 and 44, while the second dose was given to 67,789 citizens. Above 45, the first dose was given to 6,32,373 civilians and to 3,18,793 citizens as the second dose.

Dhule: Dose to 7,60,072 citizens

Dhule district received a total of 7,88120 doses. To date, a total of 7,60,072 people have been vaccinated. The first dose was given to 2,18,694 citizens between the ages of 18 and 44. The second dose was given to 43,362 people. The first dose was given to 2,93,515 citizens above 45 and to 1,32,832 civilians as the second dose.

Jalgaon: Jab to 11,11,068 citizens

Jalgaon district received a total of 11,38,720 doses. To date, a total of 11,11,068 people have been vaccinated. The first dose was given to 248,412 citizens between the ages of 18 and 44, while the second dose was given to 30,313 people. Above 45 age, the first and second dose was given to 4,83,875 and 2,02,766 citizens respectively.

Nandurbar: Jab to 5,81,051 citizens

Nandurbar district received a total of 587,730 doses out of which a total of 5,81,051 people have been vaccinated till date. The first dose was given to 1,31,654 citizens between the ages of 18 and 44, while the second dose was given to 30,693 people. Above 45, the first dose was administered to 2,53,943 citizens and to 77,731 people as a second dose.