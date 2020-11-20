Nashik district gets national award

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> Nashik district was honoured with a national award in an online programme organized on Thursday by Central government’s drinking water and sanitation ministry under Swachh Bharat Mission to mark World Toilet Day. Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State Ratanlal Katariya were present on the occasion.</p>.<p>Zilla Parishad president Balasaheb Kshirsagar and chief executive officer Leena Bansod received the award online. The drinking water and sanitation ministry selected 20 districts for the award after analysis of cleanliness norms of those districts across the country which did excellent job.</p><p>The Central government selected districts for the award on the basis of various norms without seeking any proposal from these districts. Nashik and Kolhapur districts from Maharashtra were among those districts which were selected. Jalshakti Minister Shekhawat interacted with Zilla Parishad Balasaheb Kshirsagar and chief executive officer Leena Bansod and praised Nashik district and urged to continue the good work in future.</p><p>Secretary of drinking water and sanitation department U P Singh and additional secretary Arun Baroka were also present on the occasion. The drinking water and sanitation department conducted many projects like Swachhata Hich Seva Abhiyan, handwash day, water tank cleanliness drive and awareness among the public about cleanliness during Covid.</p><p>Sewage water and solid waste issues will be addressed during the second phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, informed deputy chief executive officer Ishadhin Shelke. A total of 3,21,842 toilets were constructed in Nashik district in the period between 2012 to 2018, while 3976 families who did not own toilet were attached to public toilets. </p><p>The survey at village level was conducted again in 2018- 19 for those families which were not surveyed during the survey conducted in 2012. It was found that 35,753 families had no toilet facility. They have constructed toilets by July 2020 and incentive allowance has been disbursed to them. </p><p>A drive was conducted again in 2020-21 for those families which did not own toilets. It was found that 15209 families had no toilets. They constructed toilets by October 2020. Incentive allowance has also been disbursed to them. Information about those families which still do not own toilets has been sought under phase two of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and they will be provided the facility of toilet.</p>