Nashik district gets national award
Deshdoot Times

Nashik district gets national award

Honoured under Swachh Bharat Mission
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
central goverment
Swachh Bharat Mission - Rural
National Award to Nashik District
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com