Nashik District Athletics Championship begins with enthusiasm

While addressing the participants, chief guest Hiten Patel stated Nashik’s athletes shine at various state, national, and international championships and win medals due to their splendid performances. He added sports lovers will continue to support the district players, and the players should encourage other sportspersons to participate in various championships.

The championship consists of four categories for both males and females. These include the Under-14, Under-16, Under-19, and Under-20 age groups. Apart from the city players, athletes from Harsul, Girwane, Thanapada, Kharwandi, Niphad, Yeola, Dindori and other areas participated in this championship.

After the inauguration, 5000 m, 1500 m, and 400 m running events were organised for males (Under-20 age group). Manik Wagh of Krida Prabhodini won the 5000 m event by completing the race in 16.30 minutes.

Ashok Phad won the 1500 m race by covering the distance in 04.18 minutes. In the 400 m race, Manoj Devere finished first, Harshal Bachhav second, and Dilip Gavit third.

In the 5000 m running event for females (Under -20 category), Girnare’s Sakshi Kasbe finished the race in 22.10 minutes and secured the first position. Chaya More of Kharwandi secured the second position by completing the race in 23.21 minutes. Monali Jadhav of Kharadi finished third in the race in 24.03 minutes. Bhushan Shinde won the first position in the 18-year-old boys’ long jump event with the highest jump of 6.16 meters. Players for Nashik district’s team will be selected based on their performance in this championship.