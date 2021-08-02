Nashik district at forefront in vaccination

Nashik: The state government has launched a vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of the corona virus. A total of 50,32,320 doses were received for Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts of Nashik division. Out of which a total of 48,43,943 citizens have been vaccinated, informed by Deputy Director of Health Dr P D Gandal in a government press release.



Nashik district: 1642452 doses



Nashik district received a total of 1754020 doses out of which a total of 1642452 people have been vaccinated till date. In this, the first dose was given to 69113 employees working as health care workers. 40920 people have been given a second dose. Also the first dose was administered to 127606 employees working as front line workers, while 54535 employees have been given a second dose.



The first dose was given to 269881 citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years and the second dose was given to 31948 people. The first dose was given to 766305 people above 45. The second dose has been given to 282144 citizens.



Ahmednagar: 1180059 doses



Ahmednagar district received a total of 1239250 doses. A total of 118059 of them have been vaccinated till date. The first dose was given to 44806 health care workers. The second dose has been given to 33430 people. Also the first dose was given to 58554 employees working as front line workers. The second dose has been given to 23407 employees. The first dose was given to 177,451 citizens between the ages of 18 and 44 while the second dose has been given to 27901 citizens. The first dose was given to 575558 citizens above 45. The second dose has been given to 238952 citizens.



Dhule: 617209 doses



Dhule district received a total of 62740 doses. Out of them, a total of 617209 people have been vaccinated till date. The first dose was given to 16,950 health care workers. The second dose has been given to 10,480 people. Also the first dose was given to 31731 employees working as front line workers, while the second dose was given to 11119 employees. The first dose was given to 159,255 citizens between the age group of 18 and 44, while 18303 people have been given a second dose. The first dose was given to 268751 people above 45. The second dose has been given to 1620 citizens.



Jalgaon: 921961 doses



Jalgaon district received a total of 926860 doses. A total of 921961 of them have been vaccinated till date. The first dose was administered to 30,214 health care workers. The second dose has been given to 20218 people. Also the first dose was given to 63523 employees working as front line workers while The second dose has been given to 25,320 employees. The first dose was given to 165031 citizens aged 18 to 44 years. The second dose has been given to 17051 people. The first dose has been given to 450528 people above 45 and the second dose has been given to 150076 citizens.



Nandurbar: 482262 doses



Nandurbar district received a total of 485150 doses out of which a total of 482262 people have been vaccinated till date. The first dose was given to 14897 health care workers and the second dose was given to 9592 people. Also the first dose was given to 47691 employees working as front line workers. The second dose has been given to 13,657 employees. The first dose was given to 94,690 citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years and the second dose was given to 7762 people. The first dose was given to 242615 people above 45, while 51358 citizens have been given a second dose.