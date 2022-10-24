Nashik decks up for Diwali in dazzling array of lights and diyas

Nashik

The city appears to have finally bounced back from the pandemic-induced slumber and the incessant rainfall, with people thronging garment stores, cracker outlets and sweet shops on weekend to greet the festival of lights being celebrated today. The markets witnessed a huge rush on eve of Diwali. Nashikites were seen buying sweets, diyas, decroative items, crackers and other worship-related items. Shoppers flocked to the main markets of the city including Shalimar and Main Road, to make purchases for the festival of lights.

While parking is a major issue for those reaching markets in car or private vehicle, open places or road side slots in the vicinity helped them avoid parking blues this time. In busy markets at M G Road, the police had placed barricades in the middle of the road for smooth flow of traffic on the either sides. The move helped motorists as they were no snarl-ups.

Scores of men and women were squeezing through the crowd in textile shops for last minute shopping to grab new attire for Diwali. At many places queues at billing counters were so long that people could be heard quipping that it took more time to pay the bills than to select an outfit. Commercial hubs like the Shalimar, Main Road, Ravivar Karanja and Panchavati saw the most crowded day of the year as people from as far as far flung areas of the district had come for Diwali shopping.

After mixed sales over the last few days, cracker sales appeared to be brisk, particularly wholesale markets of Thakkar Bazaar in the city and at Shinde village on Nashik-Pune road.

Policemen had a tough time controlling crowds even as they kept a hawk eye to prevent chain snatching and stealing attempts in crowded areas. Fire and rescue services department personnel are ready to prevent any untoward mishaps besides the patrolling teams.