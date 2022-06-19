Nashik Coding Club to start soon

NASHIK: The Nashik District Tinkering Laboratory (NDTL) is launching Nashik Coding Club (NCC) with various industry and educational partners. The club is for all students who are exploring computer science and becoming software experts and innovators. Likewise, the club is open to all academic and business professionals. Participation in the club is free.

The NCC is a project-based education system. The club will offer a variety of projects and then help participants learn all the techniques needed to create working products. The first event of the NCC will be conducted on June 25 at Winjit premises at Ambad. The event will be free of cost.

The club will carry out innovative projects like inexpensive hardware and a LIDAR system for road quality monitoring with creating software options. Facilitate service delivery by the government with technologies like Aadhaar QR Code UPI, Blockchain and GIS.

Create a platform to invest in sports facilities creating an AI-based marketplace for contract manufacturing where a company can post its manufacturing requirements and invite bids from contract manufacturers in Nashik. Create a skills Database for Nashik which will map out the skills required in the industry, and growth opportunities for skilled workers and skilled workers.