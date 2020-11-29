Nashik city recovery rate stagnant at 96%

Nashik: According to the report received on Saturday from the District General Hospital, as many as 95626 Corona victims have been discharged in the district. At present 2764 patients are undergoing treatment. Till date, 1,782 patients have died, informed by Dr. Anant Pawar, Resident Medical Officer, District General Hospital.



In rural Nashik 96 positive patients were undergoing treatment, while in Chandwad 83, Sinnar 302, Dindori 67, Niphad 290, Deola 41, Nandgaon 84, Yeola 14, Trimbakeshwar 30, Surgana 01, Peth 00, Kalvan 17, Baglan 65, Igatpuri 26 and Malegaon Rural 29. Thus a total of 1,145 positive patients were being treated.



Also 1,485 in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 108 in Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 26 outside the district. A total of 2764 patients were undergoing treatment in the district.

Till date, 100172 patients have been found in the district.



Recovery rate steady



So far there is 93.74 percent recovery rate in rural Nashik, 96.39 per cent in Nashik city and 93.52 per cent in Malegaon. While the recovery rate of outpatients in the district is 91.64 percent. Overall the recovery rate in the district is 95.46.



Fatalities decline



From Nashik Rural 666 patients died of Corona, 902 from Nashik Municipal Corporation, 171 from Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 43 from out of district. A total of 1,782 such patients have died.





