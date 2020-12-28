Nashik city recovery rate stagnant around 96%

Nashik: Nashik city as well as the district are witnessing gradual drop in Coronavirus cases. To its good side, the Nashik recovery rate is stagnant around 96.85%. A total of 207 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Sunday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 109119.



As five patients succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 1950. Of the total reports received, 134 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 71657. Positive cases surfaced from many suburb areas.



On the other hand, 68 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has jumped to 31926. While no new patients turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally here has remained unchanged at 4544.



On the other, with the addition of five new cases, the number of non-native patients has increased to 992. As 246 patients in the district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 104817.



The district administration has already issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which is based on discussions with the establishments, guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, WHO, UNWTO, Union Ministry of Tourism as well as guidelines issued by FSSAI on food security during the Corona period.



An order is being issued by the district administration for the implementation of this SOP. This was also stated in the order issued by District Collector Suraj Mandhare in this regard.



Meanwhile, the District Collector through an official circular under the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collectorate Nashik, has stated that the restrictions and relaxations extended by state government till December 31st shall remain in force as it is in Nashik district too.