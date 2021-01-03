Nashik city recovery rate crosses 97% mark

Nashik: According to the report received on Saturday from the District General Hospital, as many as 106632 COVID-19 victims have been discharged in the district, while the recovery rate of Nashik city has further improved to 97.13 per cent. At present 1742 patients are undergoing treatment. 1,972 patients have died of Covid-19, informed by Dr. Anant Pawar, Nodal Officer, District General Hospital.



Altogether 91 positive patients in rural Nashik were undergoing treatment, while in Chandwad 18 patients, Sinnar 126, Dindori 47, Niphad 51, Deola 17, Nandgaon 24, Yeola 14, Trimbakeshwar 24, Surgana 00, Peth 02, Kalwan 19, Baglan 21, Igatpuri 06 and Malegaon rural 18 cases. A total of 478 positive patients were being treated apart from 1,102 in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 147 in Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 15 outside the district.



Thus, a total of 1742 such patients were undergoing treatment. Also till date 110346 patients have been found in the district.





Percentage of patient recovery increases



The percentage of patients recovering in the district is 96.63.

While the recovery rate is 96.13 per cent in rural Nashik, 97.13 per cent in Nashik city and 92.96 per cent in Malegaon. The recovery rate of outpatients in the district is stands 93.69 percent.



Death



A total of 1,972 such patients have died of Coronavirus including 770 casualties from Nashik rural, 978 from Nashik Municipal Corporation limit, 175 from Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 49 from outside the district.





Highlights



