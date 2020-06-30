Nashik city recorded 40 mm rains

NASHIK :

Nashik city and district received heavy rainfall on Monday. City recorded 40 mm rains, while Malegaon and Baglan recorded highest 66 mm rainfall.

6,310 cusecs of water was being discharged on Tuesday afternoon from Nandurmadhyameshwar dam. It was being lowered to 3,155 in the afternoon.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Marathwada, Konkan and Vidarbha for next some days. As there was no rains for the last few days, kharip sowing was delayed.

However, rain returned to the district again on Monday. It received moderate to heavy rains on the day. Roads in city and suburban parts were flooded. Followed by Malegaon and Baglan, Trimbakeshwar recorded 66 mm rainfall.