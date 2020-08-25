Nashik city ranked 15th in Smart City rankings

NASHIK :

Nashik has ranked 15th in Smart City rankings in the country, while it has topped the state. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs published a list of rankings of 100 cities.

The city ranking has been given on the basis of project implementation, fund transfer and fund utilisation. Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Agra and Kanpur are among first top five cities in the country.

Of the total 52 projects in Nashik city, 22 projects have been completed under smart city mission. smart city fund, public-private partnership, CSR or convergence types of projects are among them. Currently, while work of nine projects costing a total of Rs 540 crore are in progress.

The tender floating process of four projects is going on, while a work to prepare project report for rest projects is being on. A work of Goda Park under Goda beautification project under Goda development project is going on.

A work of township development scheme at Nashik-Makhmlabad Shivar is in important phase and a draft plan has got technical approval from the director, town development, Pune, Maharashtra state.

The work of command and control centre under Nashik safe and solutions project has been completed and work of command control centre of police department is in final stage. Besides this work of data centre, which is an important part of this is also in final stage.

Besides a survey work for installation of environment sensor and various types of cameras is in final stage. Nashik has ranked 15th in country and has topped the state on the basis of project implementation, fund transfer and fund utilisation.