Nashik circle plants 8,10,591 saplings

NASHIK :

The tree plantation drive in Nashik circle is still going on in Nashik forest circle though there are no instructions from the government. The tree plantation drive is being carried at a local level by the forest department.

The forest department is also providing sampling to the other administrative departments for tree plantations. So far around eight lakh seedlings have been planted in Nashik circle. Unlike the previous government, there has no target set for tree plantation drive this time

Last year, Nashik district alone had planted around 1.2 crore saplings. This year due to Covid-19 outbreak the tree plantation drive has been hampered. Though the government did not instructed for tree plantation drive the Nashik forest circle has planted more than 8,10,591 seedlings out of around 11.70 lakh seedlings prepared for this year's tree plantation drive.

The tree plantations drive is conducted with the help of local villagers and forest personnels. The department had started digging of pits for plantation in May itself. The plantation drive has been hampered by Covid-19 this year, informed forest officials.

The Nashik Forest Circle includes five divisions. It includes Ahemadnagar division, Sangamner division, Malegaon division, Nashik East division and Nashik West division. These five divisions have a total of 57 plant nurseries in which Nashik district has 31 nurseries and Ahemadnagar has 26 nurseries.

Plantation in five divisions

* West Nashik Division target = 6,77,700 seedlings, Achievement 432200 seedlings planted, Remaining is going on.

* East Nashik Division target = 83461, seedlings achievement: 100%

* Malegaon subdivision target =1,14000, Seedlings but planting yet to be started.

* Ahmadnagar Forest Division target = 1,66,650, seedlings achieved 100%

* Sangamner Subdivision target = 1,28,280, seedlings achieved 100%

* Nashik circle total plantation achieved till today = 810591 seedlings.