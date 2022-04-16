Nashik Bhushan award to Neelima Pawar

NASHIK: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS) General Secretary Neelimatai Pawar has been honoured with Nashik Bhushan award instituted by Rotary Club of Nashik. The award consists of a certificate, memento, shawl, coconut and Rs. 11000 in cash was presented by former MLA and NAB India president Hemant Takle to Pawar, along with MVP sercretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale,, director Bhausaheb Khatle, Nanasaheb Mahale and Prashant Deore.

“By honouring Pawar with Nashik Bhushan award, the Rotary Club has in a way honoured the capable women power in the city,” said Takle yesterday while presenting the awrad. Shreya Kulkarni and office bearers were present on the occasion.

Takle further said that the winds of digital are blowing everywhere right now. The university is also going to be digital. Anyone can take any degree. But it will also be about how human relations will be cultivated. This is a profound question. The important link will be made through MVP. We believe so.

Replying to the felicitation, Pawar said, “This award is not for me alone but for the hard work of the directors and employees of the institution. I am offering this award to the founders.” At this time, she reminisced about the development of the institute and the memories of the last 12 years.