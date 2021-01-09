Nashik-Belgaum air service to take off from Jan 25

Nashik: Nashik-Belgaum air service will take off from January 25, 2021. The civil aviation ministry has decided to start this air service. Nashik-Bengaluru air service will also be started from January 25.

With start of this service, it will be easier for tourists to visit Kolhapur and Goa. Trade, industries and tourism will receive a big boost, informed MP Hemant Godse. MP Godse had taken efforts for start of the air service between Nashik and Belgaum.

The tourists can reach Kolhapur and Goa from Belgaum by road within one-and-half-two hours. Star Air Airlines is launching air service from Nashik to Belgaum. The airliner has decided to start flights from Nashik to Belgaum, which will be a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs and tourists alike.