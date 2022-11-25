Nashik-Belgaum air service from Feb 3

Nashik
In a major relief to air travellers, low-cost airline companies are getting ready to resume service post December 3 after the reopening of the Nashik Airport for air services. The SpiceJet is expected to resume air conectivity after Dec 3, while the Star Air will resume operations on February 3, 2023. Star Air has resumed the booking of the Nashik-Belgaum flight service, as soon as the flight service of Nashik airport starts. Nashik Star Air’s Nashik-Belgaum flight will start on February 3, 2023.
Entrepreneur Manish Rawal has informed that Star Air has resumed booking for the Belgaum-Nashik-Belgaum flight service as per Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s direction after former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal demanded resumption of air services under the UDAN scheme.
Bhujbal had recently requested the Union Civil Aviation Minister to extend the flight schedule from Nashik Airport and resume the airline service.
From February 3, 2023, Star Air will resume Nashik Belgaum flights every Friday and Sunday. It has started booking for that. The former minister is also trying to resume air services of other low-cost airline companies.
Accordingly, flight S5, 145 will depart from Belgaum at 9.30 am on Friday. It will reach Nashik at 10.30 am. As per the schedule, it will take off from Belgaum at 5.05 pm on Sunday and reach Nashik at 6.05 pm.
While the S5, 146 flight will take off from Nashik on Friday morning at 10.45 am to land at Belgaum at 11.45 am. It will leave Nashik at 6.30 pm on Sunday and reach Belgaum at 7.30 pm. According to reports, 50-seater 145 Embraer aircrafts will operate on this route.