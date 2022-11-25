Nashik-Belgaum air service from Feb 3

Nashik

In a major relief to air travellers, low-cost airline companies are getting ready to resume service post December 3 after the reopening of the Nashik Airport for air services. The SpiceJet is expected to resume air conectivity after Dec 3, while the Star Air will resume operations on February 3, 2023. Star Air has resumed the booking of the Nashik-Belgaum flight service, as soon as the flight service of Nashik airport starts. Nashik Star Air’s Nashik-Belgaum flight will start on February 3, 2023.