Nashik among three cities in state

NASHIK: Nashik has been selected among the three cities in the state, including Nagpur and Kolhapur for PM SVANidhi Mahotsav to be held from July 1 to August 14.

Under the PM SVANidhi Mahotsav, Rs 10,000 will be paid to the street vendors and after paying this amount, Rs 20,000 will be credited to their bank account again.

This activity will continue from 1st July to 14th August. Municipal Deputy Commissioner Karuna Dahale informed that felicitation ceremony will be organised by the corporation soon. From Maharashtra, only Nashik, Nagpur and Kolhapur have been selected. Nashik was selected once again after seeing the response to this scheme last year.