Nashik among the final 25 cities

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik is among those final 25 cities which have been selected under India Cycles for Change Challenge. There were a total of 41 cities in the first phase. The Central government introduced this competition to encourage citizens to use a bicycle. Nashik city took part in the competition through Smart City Company. </p>.<p>Various projects are being conducted at various levels under Nashik smart city mission. A popup cycle track between Ashok Stambh and Papaya nursery has been proposed. A handlebar survey has been conducted on this track. Cyclothon was also conducted on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Webinars and meetings had also been conducted with Cycle Asociation, voluntary organisations, Nashik Industries, and Manufacturers Association, Ambad Industries, and Manufacturers Association, and Credai Metro Nashik. </p><p>In a recently held webinar, prominent personalities had suggested extending the pop-up cycle track to MIDC considering workers. There is also a need to attach Cidco with Ambad and Satpur MIDC areas. If the cycle track is extended to the companies, workers will get benefitted largely. This has been revealed during the survey conducted by the Smart City Company.</p>