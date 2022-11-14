Nashik among 19 cities in State with poor air quality

Nashik
Under the National Clean Air Action Plan (NCAP), 19 cities in Maharashtra including Nashik are included. This number is more than any other State in the country. Cities that do not meet the air quality standards set by the Union Ministry of Environment are known as non-attainment cities.
On the one hand, the cleanliness of the city is maintained, on the other hand, the air quality in the city is deteriorating. Nashik Municipal Corporation is making efforts at various levels to bring the city to the list of clean cities. In the recently announced cleanliness survey campaign, the air pollution level in the city is increasing day by day. National AQI - The quality index of Nashik has reached 140 in the index published by the Central Pollution Control Board on its website. Navi Mumbai’s air quality is very poor with an air quality index of 265 while Mumbai’s air quality index is 192.
Reasons for increasing air pollution in the city Solid waste, waste incineration, open land disposal of industrial wastewater, requirement of underground drainage system, proper disposal of hazardous waste solid waste from electroplating industries, the flow of wastewater in drains meeting Godavari river, stopping it, proper direction of that water connecting to the drainage system, Nashik Thermal Power Station and stone crushing units are located near the city. ie Vilholi and Sarul are in the area. Therefore, there is a tremendous increase in dust particles in the air in the urban environment.
There is a need for rapid infrastructure development in the city area. Due to the rapid increase in the number of vehicles, the burden of air pollution is increasing. It is necessary to bring restrictions on the burning of solid waste and garbage at various places within the limits of Nashik Municipal Corporation.
The air quality index focuses on the main air pollutants including particulate matter, ground-level ozone, sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO) in the air.
Particulate matter and ozone pollutants pose the greatest threat to human health and the environment.
Accordingly, Air Quality Index categories, the Air Quality Index is divided into six categories and each category corresponds to a different level of health concern. 0 to 50 air quality is satisfactory, 51 to 100 moderate quality, 101 to 150 hazardous to health for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 uncomfortable, 201 to 300 very uncomfortable, and greater than 300 dangerous.
If compared to Nashik and other cities, Nashik falls in the sensitive group.
As per the AQI ranking Navi Mumbai stood at 265 position, Thane (232), Mumbai (192), Aurangabad (183), Chandrapur (143), Pune (141), Nashik (140) and Nagpur (134).