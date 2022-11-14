Nashik among 19 cities in State with poor air quality

Accordingly, Air Quality Index categories, the Air Quality Index is divided into six categories and each category corresponds to a different level of health concern. 0 to 50 air quality is satisfactory, 51 to 100 moderate quality, 101 to 150 hazardous to health for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 uncomfortable, 201 to 300 very uncomfortable, and greater than 300 dangerous.

If compared to Nashik and other cities, Nashik falls in the sensitive group.

As per the AQI ranking Navi Mumbai stood at 265 position, Thane (232), Mumbai (192), Aurangabad (183), Chandrapur (143), Pune (141), Nashik (140) and Nagpur (134).