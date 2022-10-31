Nashik Airport to remain shut for 13 days

Nashik

The Nashik Airport will remain shut for 13 days from November 20 as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has decided to undertake runway maintenance and repair work.

This means no flight will be able to take off or land at the airport during this period. The airlines will have to cancel all scheduled operations, officials at the airport said. The airport will be closed for 13 consecutive days from November 20 to December 3.

Airlines and passengers will be inconvenienced as no flight service will be provided during this period. Air services are provided from HAL company’s airport at Ozar.

According to the information provided by HAL, from Sunday, 20 November to Saturday, December 3 since the airport will be closed for 13 consecutive days during the period, the flight service will be shut from this place.

During this period the runway will be maintained, repaired and strengthened as directed by the Directorate of Air Traffic Control. Due to this work, no aircraft can take off or land on the runway.

From November 20 to December 3, SpiceJet’s New Delhi and Hyderabad services will also be suspended from Nashik Airport.

The runway will be available regularly from Monday, December 4 after the completion of maintenance work.