Nashik ACB ranks third in state

Nashik: Nashik has ranked third in state in corruption cases. Nashik unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught 57 culprits red-handed so far while taking bribe.

A total of 329 government officials and employees have been caught across the state in last seven months.

Pune has topped the state with 84 cases, while Nagpur has ranked second with 45 cases and Nashik has ranked third with 44 cases. A total of 329 traps have been successful in state and 458 culprits have been nabbed. A total of 44 traps have been successful in Nashik division, while three cases regarding disproportionate assets have been registered and six have been caught.

In Nashik division, highest 13 traps have been successful in Ahmednagar district, while 10 in Nashik, 11 at Jalgaon and four at Nandurbar.

Employees working in land records and revenue departments are leading the corrupt. Thereafter, officials and personnel from police and various other government department come. It has been urged that citizens should contact Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau on 1064 number in case of demanding of bribe and disproportionate assets (DA).