Nashik @10.4 degrees

Winter means hot tea, warm blankets, foggy mornings, and freezing nights with a bonfire lit up. Beautiful sunrise and sunsets. People crowd on jogging tracks and tea stalls. Children dressed up in warm sweaters and mufflers for school. There is a blanket of white mist surrounding the temples, the rays of the sun peeking through the fog on the water surface of the Godavari making it look like gold. The temperature has reached the point where they are good for rabbi plantation. Due to this, there is hope for the farmers.