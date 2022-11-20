Nashik @10.4 degrees

NASHIK
The chilling cold of Nashik is back with temperarures dropping to around 10 degrees since last three days.
After the first snowfall of the season in the north on 18th November, the whole country is experiencing a sudden drop in temperature. Nashik is no exception to this cold. On 18th November, the minimum temperature recorded was 10.4 degrees Celcius making it the 2nd coldest city in Maharashtra after Jalgaon. Grape growing belts of Niphad experienced the coldest night on Friday 18th November with a temperature record of 8.1 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, the temperature in Tribakeshwar has also dropped.
The temperatures have dropped down by 2 degrees in one day. The low temperature will continue till the 20th of November. South Indian regions are expected to receive rainfall on the 20th and 21st of November, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature in Mumbai, Konkan and rest of the Maharashtra will approximately be 2 degrees colder. Whereas, the afternoon will be warmer, informed Meteorologist Manikrao Khule.
Winter means hot tea, warm blankets, foggy mornings, and freezing nights with a bonfire lit up. Beautiful sunrise and sunsets. People crowd on jogging tracks and tea stalls. Children dressed up in warm sweaters and mufflers for school. There is a blanket of white mist surrounding the temples, the rays of the sun peeking through the fog on the water surface of the Godavari making it look like gold. The temperature has reached the point where they are good for rabbi plantation. Due to this, there is hope for the farmers.